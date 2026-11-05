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Avalanche C-Chain Benchmarked on Transaction Costs and Fee Capture
By Iris Coleman,5 days ago
Avalanche Foundation has released a detailed benchmarking study comparing the Avalanche C-Chain with eight other blockchain networks—Arbitrum, Base, BSC, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, Solana, and Tron—on transaction costs, application revenue, and network fee capture. The analysis explores the economic trade-offs between low transaction fees and the value retained by blockchain infrastructure, a critical question for long-term network sustainability.