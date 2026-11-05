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Teen in Randolph County killing faces preliminary hearing
By Marie Moyer,5 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Randolph County judge is set to hear arguments over whether a murder case involving a 17-year-old boy is fit to move to trial. Seventeen-year-old Christopher R. Woods-Bloss will appear in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing for his involvement in the death of 16-year-old Kayla Huff in May. Woods-Bloss was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree kidnapping in October.
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