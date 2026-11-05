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Connecticut man arrested after police seize over $1M in drugs during Waterville raid
By Ariana St Pierre,4 days ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WGME) -- Police say they seized over 18 pounds of drugs worth more than $1 million after raiding a home in Waterville. Police say officers searched a home at 127 Western Avenue on Wednesday in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking investigation. During the search, officers reportedly found...
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