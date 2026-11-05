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Bayrd Foundation funds UTV for Malden Fire Dept.
4 days ago
Thanks to a generous donation from the Adelaine Breed Bayrd Foundation, the Malden Fire Department has a new option to serve Malden residents in a more efficient manner while working to keep members and equipment safe. A new Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) can haul equipment and supplies to locations where using a fire truck or ambulance is impractical or impossible. A UTV can gain access to patients and emergencies that ambulances and fire engines are unable to do without delays.