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LAST CALL: Malden’s own U.S. Sen. Ed Markey wins his final election as part of the ‘Blue Tsunami’ he foretold
4 days ago
Perfect finish for Malden native, who has gone 32-0, winning every election he has been on the ballot since 1973. They might as well have set this question on a batting tee and handed Ed Markey a Louisville Slugger on Election Day morning. “Senator, what do you make of the prediction of a ‘Blue Wave’ coming in today’s midterm elections?” the reporter asked, at the outdoor press conference, set up outside the Irish American Club, shortly after the Senator and his wife had marked their hometown ballots. The reporter was referring to a general consensus in many political circles that a “Blue Wave” of wins for Democratic candidates in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate was coming in the wake of perceived dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump and policies since he took office after the 2024 election.