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Jets bring in influencer Hannah C Palmer to cheer up struggling franchise, Shaq's finances & EMU smashes wall
2 days ago
Welcome to Screencaps, "America's Best Daily Column," as named by the readers. Screencaps, which publishes seven-days-a-week, is a mix of sports, pop culture, and emails from sane readers from around the world. This column isn't for the coastal elites. Give us a week to steal your heart. Our track record is pretty good. Let's have some fun.