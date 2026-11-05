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Malden man, 28, pleads guilty to distributing ‘meth’ in greater Boston area
4 days ago
Convicted dealer was part of drug conspiracy operating in Malden and Revere with his brother, who is now serving a prison sentence. A 28-year-old Malden man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston following a long-running investigation into a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to Malden Police Chief Marc Gatcomb and Revere Police Chief Maria A. LaVita, who made the announcement Tuesday, along with others. Isaiah Pierre pleaded guilty recently, admitting he and his brother, Logan Pierre, were part of a conspiracy where both were actively selling methamphetamine in Malden, Revere and elsewhere in the greater Boston area between October 2023 and May 2024. Isaiah Pierre, also known as “Zay,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of methamphetamine.
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