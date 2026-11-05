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50,000 sq. ft. CNC woodworking facility goes up for auction
By Dakota Smith,6 days ago
COMPTON, Calif. — Tauber-Arons, Inc. announces a timed online auction of a pristine, state-of-the-art 50,000-square-foot CNC woodworking facility formerly operated by a manufacturer of children's educational toys. Offered by order of the owners, the sale features an outstanding selection of high-quality CNC woodworking machinery, production equipment, and facility support assets.