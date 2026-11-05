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Strawberry Lemonade and Orange Sherbet join Like A Pro’s 2026-released Pump + Focus V5
4 days ago
Like A Pro first showed us Pump + Focus V5 earlier this year in a Celebration flavor marking its tenth anniversary, giving the latest generation of its signature pre-workout a rather significant debut. The more comprehensive and lower-caffeine counterpart to 9 Volt is now getting a pair of more familiar, less special edition tastes. Strawberry Lemonade and Orange Sherbet are the two new tastes coming onboard the menu of the fifth iteration of Pump + Focus.