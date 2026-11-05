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Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $500 in No Sweat Bets for Ravens-Jaguars on Thursday Night Football
2 days ago
Week 9 kicks off in Baltimore with a game that looks completely different than it did a week ago. The Ravens are turning to an undrafted rookie quarterback, and the surging Jaguars are nearly double-digit road favorites. Hard Rock Bet is offering new users the chance to bet $5 and get $500 in No Sweat Bets, with a token waiting for you every day for 10 days.