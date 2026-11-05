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Lemme puts a variety of its popular gummies into holiday bundles at Ulta Beauty
5 days ago
Travel-sized beauty products are a familiar sight at Ulta, and Lemme is bringing its gummy supplements into that same smaller, packable format for the holidays. The brand from Kourtney Kardashian has put together two collections around several of its most familiar formulas. They are the Holiday Bestsellers Kit and Travel Essentials Kit, with the latter adding a reusable pouch for the trip.