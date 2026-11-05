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Biofuel Groups Push EPA to Protect Farm Demand as Refiners Report Strong Profits
By Cassidy Walter,6 days ago
At an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 4, biofuel groups reiterated their support for the agency’s recent proposal concerning small-refinery exemptions (SREs). Last month, EPA announced a proposed rule to reallocate gallons impacted by exemptions to the nation’s biofuel law. This proposal followed the agency’s August...