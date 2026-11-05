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Inside the Lab: Can AI Solve the Critical Materials Challenge?
By Prashant Singh, Ames Lab Scientist,5 days ago
The technologies shaping the future—from electric vehicles and wind turbines to fusion energy, robotics, and national defense—depend on critical minerals and advanced materials. Yet discovering and deploying new materials can take years or even decades, while technological progress and demand accelerate. This challenge is compounded by supply chains vulnerable to geopolitical pressures, resource constraints, and limited domestic processing capacity, as well as the need for materials that withstand increasingly extreme operating environments. Accelerating materials discovery, scaling, and deployment to meet these demands has become one of the central challenges in modern materials research.