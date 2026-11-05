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FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 on Ravens or Jaguars on Thursday Night Football
2 days ago
Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 9 with Jacksonville heading to Baltimore, and the Ravens’ quarterback situation has turned a marquee AFC game into one of the biggest spreads of the week. FanDuel is giving new users $200 in bonus bets by betting $5 a day for four days, with no promo code required. Start with Ravens-Jaguars and carry it straight into the weekend.