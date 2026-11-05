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Blue wave nearly swallowed some of America's reddest states as election data exposes GOP's close calls
3 days ago
Races in traditionally staunch Republican strongholds came incredibly close to flipping amid Tuesday night's landslide Democratic victory, even in states where GOP candidates enjoyed overwhelming financial advantages. Signs of something going horribly wrong for the GOP appeared late in the election cycle when Fox News rated the Senate races in...