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Underdog Promo Code FOXNEWS: Play $10, Get $50 on Jaguars vs Ravens on Thursday Night Football
2 days ago
Week 9 opens with one of the strangest prime-time setups of the season. Baltimore, a preseason AFC contender, is starting an undrafted rookie at home, and Jacksonville is laying nearly 10 points on the road. For pick’em players, that kind of mismatch creates very specific angles. Underdog is offering new users promo code FOXNEWS to play $10 and get $50 in bonus entries on Thursday Night Football.