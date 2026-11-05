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Best Sportsbook Promos for Thursday Night Football: Jaguars vs Ravens Bonuses
2 days ago
Thursday Night Football opens Week 9 with one of the biggest line moves of the season. Baltimore opened as a field-goal favorite, then lost Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley in the same game, and Jacksonville is now favored by 9.5 on the road. We’ve rounded up the best sportsbook and pick’em promos for new users, with more than $2,500 in bonuses available, plus a play at each one.