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TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Is Trump Hanging JD Vance Out to Dry After Midterms Loss?
By TMZ Staff,4 days ago
After the Republicans' crippling midterm defeat, President Donald Trump may be on the lookout for a scapegoat to pin it on ... and he's got some interesting options. Our team discussed who will be feeling Trump's wrath on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.