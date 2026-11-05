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Yampa Valley Partnership for Students, Stewardship and Sustainability seeking AmeriCorps fellow
By Steamboat PilotToday staff report Follow news@steamboatpilot.com,5 days ago
The Yampa Valley Partnership for Students, Stewardship and Sustainability, or YVPS3, is seeking a Rural Partners Corps Fellow — a new AmeriCorps service fellowship through Lead For America — to help the organization expand opportunities for young people, according to a Tuesday statement. The fellow will serve 40...