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Six Of Ten Belmont Registered Voters Cast Ballots In 2026 General Election
By Franklin B. Tucker,5 days ago
Six of 10 Belmont registered voters, a total of 11,512 residents, took the time to cast a ballot in the 2026 Massachusetts General Election held Tuesday, Nov. 3. And according to Belmont Town Clerk Ellen Cushman, nearly a quarter of votes – approximately 5,106 – were submitted before Tuesday, either as early in-person or mail-in ballots.