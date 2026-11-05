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Milwaukee Street Takeovers: One Year Into The Crackdown
By Rich Rovito,5 days ago
Over Labor Day weekend last year, streets across the city erupted in chaos. Throughout each night, drivers performed burnouts, skidded across intersections and spun donuts as fireworks shot into the air. In some cases, fires were set. Boisterous crowds ringed the intersections to watch, cheer on the drivers and livestream the action, often coming dangerously close to the speeding cars. In the morning after these so-called street takeovers, the intersections bore the black rings of tire skid marks.
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