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Friends of the Yampa seeking chefs for 2nd annual Dutch oven cook-off
By Steamboat PilotToday staff report Follow news@steamboatpilot.com,5 days ago
Local nonprofit Friends of the Yampa is seeking chefs for its second annual Dutch Oven Showdown, set for Sunday, Nov. 15 at Storm Peak Brewing Company, states a Monday news release. The cook-off will include an entree category and an appetizers/desserts category. Chefs must make 50 small-bite servings and are...