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Steamboat Springs Education Fund Board names grant recipients
By Steamboat PilotToday staff report Follow news@steamboatpilot.com,5 days ago
The Steamboat Springs Education Fund Board, which accrued around $6.5 million from the district’s half-cent sales tax, has announced its grant recipients for the 2026-27 academic year, with the Steamboat Springs School District receiving approximately $4.5 million, according to a Tuesday statement. The South Routt School District received $285,000,...