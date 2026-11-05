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Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: November 6 – November 8
By Jennifer Eggleston,3 days ago
Boston's first full weekend in November spans classical grandeur, sleight of hand, and hip-hop nostalgia. The Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus perform Haydn's “The Creation” at Symphony Hall. Magician Joe Majin pairs close-up illusions with specialty cocktails at the Revere Hotel Boston Common. Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings reimagines a generation's anthems for a string quartet. College basketball and Bruins hockey heat up TD Garden, and the music continues into next week with Journey, The Longest Johns, and other acts.