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Routt County honoring veterans Nov. 4-11 with ‘Operation Green Light’
By Steamboat PilotToday staff report Follow news@steamboatpilot.com,5 days ago
Routt County commissioners have officially declared the week of Nov. 4-11 as Operation Green Light in honor of Veterans Week, recognizing the service and sacrifices of local veterans, according to a Tuesday statement. In observance of the initiative, the Routt County Courthouse will be lit up in green throughout the...