undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tay-K announces new album #MonstersUnderMyBed with “F**K U”
By Yuuki Lubin,5 days ago
Texas rapper Tay-K is currently in prison serving a 55 year sentence for his involvement in a deadly 2016 robbery, but his time behind bars hasn’t stopped his musical career completely. Last week, Tay-K appeared on the outro to Dominic Fike’s latest album How to Quit Smoking, and now he’s announced his first album in 10 years with his newest single “F**K U”. Watch the album trailer above.