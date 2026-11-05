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New Orleans City Council approves millage roll-forward, raising taxes and mitigating budget cuts
By Chris Joseph,5 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans property owners will see higher property tax bills and potentially fewer budget cuts in 2027. The New Orleans City Council approved a roll-forward of a combined 4.039 mills, which Mayor Helena Moreno’s administration expects twill generate $23,270,000. $21,500,000 is expected to flow to...