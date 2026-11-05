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Bladen Community College Launches Aviation Management Degree
By Autumn Wingate,5 days ago
Students at Bladen Community College are now in the first semester of a new Aviation Management degree, which started this fall. An Air Traffic Control program should follow in spring 2027. College officials say that would make the school the first community college in North Carolina to offer air traffic control training, the Bladen Journal reported.