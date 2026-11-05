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Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Visits Mesa Community College
By Staff Editor,5 days ago
Prescott, Arizona — The Yavapai College Men’s Basketball team went on the road yesterday to face Mesa Community College. The Roughriders lost 72-99, with Ban Yor leading Yavapai’s scoring with 23 points. LaDavian King scored 19 points and 18 from Jaydon Woodroffe. Woodroffe had a game-high five blocks and 11 rebounds, setting up a great defensive start of the season for the 7'1" Freshman center.