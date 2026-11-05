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DeBella Finds Steele on Corner Kick to Send Brevard College Tornados Women’s Soccer to USA South Tournament Championship
4 days ago
A sophomore combination on an 84th-minute corner kick lifted Brevard College women’s soccer (13-1-5) past Greensboro (10-5-5), 1-0, in the USA South Conference Tournament Semifinal on a rain-soaked Wednesday afternoon at Ives-Lemel Family Field. Sophomore right back Natalie DeBella found sophomore midfielder Janie Steele, whose header goal sent the...