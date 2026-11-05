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Storm Reportedly Won’t Be Part of Marvel’s Original X-MEN Team in MCU Reboot
By Joey Paur,4 days ago
Marvel Studios may have some unexpected plans for Storm in its upcoming X-Men film, and the powerful mutant might not be joining the team as quickly as fans expect. A new rumor suggests that Storm will have a major role in the MCU's first X-Men movie, but she won't be part of the original team. Instead, Marvel reportedly plans to introduce the classic lineup from the comics, with Rogue joining them and causing a few problems along the way.