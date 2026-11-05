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Leah Smith marks 20 years at Peoples Bank
By Email,6 days ago
Leah Smith, vice president of Debit Card Operations at Peoples Bank, recently celebrated her 20-year anniversary with the bank. During her two decades with Peoples Bank, Smith has gained extensive experience across multiple areas of banking. Her career has included roles as a teller, new accounts specialist, operations specialist in debit card fraud, and member of the bank's IT Committee. Her broad knowledge, dedication to customer service, and commitment to operational excellence have made her a valued leader within the organization.
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