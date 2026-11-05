undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oregon Health Authority issues updated public health guidance on harms, benefits of cannabis use
By Barney Lerten,5 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday it has published updated public health statements offering guidance to clinicians, local public health agencies, legislators and the public on the potential harms and benefits of cannabis use. Based on extensive review of scientific literature and key reports from around the...
4