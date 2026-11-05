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Freebie: Linguistic Puzzle Game Chants of Sennaar is Now Free on Android and iOS
By Vladislav Nikolaev,5 days ago
Chants of Sennaar is a narrative adventure heavily inspired by the biblical myth of the Tower of Babel. Players step into the shoes of a mysterious Traveler who awakens inside a massive, fractured labyrinth where different peoples have completely lost the ability to understand one another. Your goal is to decipher ancient languages, reconstruct grammatical links, and translate symbols in your notebook. By slowly unraveling the secrets of foreign dialects, the protagonist helps the inhabitants rediscover their shared connection. The critically acclaimed title currently boasts a 98% user rating on Steam.