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Dan Strauss pushing for better transit, Ballard Food Bank expansion, and more in 2027-2028 budget
By Meghan Walker,5 days ago
District 6 Councilmember Dan Strauss has released his initial proposal for Seattle’s 2027-2028 budget that outlines several items for Ballard and North Seattle. Strauss, who also serves as Seattle City Council budget chair, announced next year’s budget proposal this week, which he’s calling the “Balancing Package.”
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