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Lightyear Frontier Leaves Early Access With New Regions
By Vladislav Nikolaev,4 days ago
Developer FRAME BREAK has launched the full 1.0 version of the mech-farming simulator Lightyear Frontier, concluding its journey of more than two years in Early Access. With the 1.0 release, two brand-new regions have opened up for exploration: the Sandswept Highlands and the Hollow Marsh, expanding the game world by roughly 40%. Players can now take on colony assistance quests and side missions that flesh out the backstories of the protagonist's neighbors, Diane and Ulf. Additionally, the main storyline has received its proper conclusion.