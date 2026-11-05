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One of Coral Gables’ central voting polls: St. Augustine Church
By Hope Mallon,5 days ago
St. Augustine Catholic Church opened its doors on Tuesday, Nov. 3, as one of 14 polling locations that served Coral Gables for the 2026 midterm elections. Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, the church has served as a polling location for more than a decade, with county election records listing back to 2011 in subsequent municipal elections.