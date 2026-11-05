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Marvel Cosmic Invasion: 18 Minutes of New Siege of Castle Doom DLC Gameplay Revealed
By Vladislav Nikolaev,5 days ago
IGN has published an 18-minute gameplay showcase for The Siege of Castle Doom, the upcoming expansion for the pixel-art beat 'em up Marvel Cosmic Invasion. The DLC will significantly deepen character progression and overall replayability by introducing full-fledged skill trees for every existing hero in the base game. Highlighting the update is the arrival of new playable characters, including Doctor Doom and The Invisible Woman. Both fighters will bring unique combat styles to the roster along with fresh co-op combo opportunities for team play.