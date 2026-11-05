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Member News ~ November 5, 2026
4 days ago
Join them from 11am-3pm on November 8th for a "For The Girls- Brunch, Beats & Besties Benefit" in Danville. Learn More Here. Before the hustle and bustle of the holiday season officially starts, join DBA in Downtown Danville – and beyond – for a day of shopping small and supporting local. To make the evening even more sweet, participate in the Cookie Crawl and collect festive treats at 12 businesses while you shop & dine at participating stores & restaurants. 10:00 am - 8:00 pm Learn More.