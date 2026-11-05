undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Without star WR Malachi Toney, No. 1 Miami visits No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday
5 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — For Notre Dame, this season comes with a mantra of “leave no doubt.”. For Miami, there is now doubt. A game that has been hyped for months — No. 1 Miami at No. 4 Notre Dame — awaits Saturday night, a rematch from last season's contest that got the Hurricanes into the College Football Playoff and kept the Fighting Irish out. But the Hurricanes lost top receiver Malachi Toney this week to an ankle injury, a huge blow to a Miami team facing a ranked opponent for the first time this season.