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Shopping by Candlelight in Monroe tonight
By Sharon Swanepoel,5 days ago
You are invited to head downtown from 6 – 8 p.m. ttonight, Nov. 5 and get into the spirit of the season as we kick off shopping for the holiday season!. The first evening is all about celebrating Monroe’s downtown businesses and restaurants! With holiday open houses, festive storefronts, and candles glowing all the way down Broad Street, it’s going to be pure Christmas magic! ✨