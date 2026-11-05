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Adam Driver Confirms He's Playing Psychopath Otis Wardell in Michael Mann's ‘Heat 2,' Calls Script “A Missile"
By Jordan Ruimy,5 days ago
Adam Driver went on “The Rich Eisen Show” to promote "Paper Tiger" and confirmed that he's playing Otis Wardell, the villain of Michael Mann's "Heat 2." "Yeah, I think I can say that," he told Eisen. The novel runs close to 500 pages, jumps between timelines and spans several continents, and Driver says Mann's adaptation of his own 2022 novel is even more condensed and streamlined than the book, calling the script "a missile."