undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Local scouts rally to fight hunger through annual Scouting for Food drive
By NBC 15,5 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (NBC 15) — Local scouts rally to fight hScouts across Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke, Choctaw and Washington counties are joining together for the annual Scouting for Food Drive, collecting nonperishable food donations to support Feeding the Gulf Coast and help local families facing hunger. On Saturday, November 7, Scouts will collect donations from participating neighborhoods as part of a community tradition that has brought scouts and residents together to fight hunger for more than 15 years.