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Dakota State University will host a special musical performance next Tuesday featuring members of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.
5 days ago
Members of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra will perform at Dakota State University next Tuesday, November 10th, as part of a preview of the orchestra’s upcoming concert in Sioux Falls. The performance will feature a quartet from the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, playing selections from its upcoming concert, “From the New World” which explores Native…