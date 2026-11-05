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Williamson falls in district semifinals
By Josh Magnotta josh@tiogapublishing.com,3 days ago
The Williamson Warriors soccer season came to a stunning end in the District IV semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 3. A couple days earlier the Warriors earned a 3-1 victory over Hughesville. While a win in Districts is never guaranteed, the Warriors entered the matchup with a 13-2-2 overall record and a drastically superior goal differential. The Warriors boasted a 69 goals to just 22 allowed, while Hughesville had conceded nearly as many goals as they had scored, 59-55.