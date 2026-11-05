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Wellsboro volleyball advances to District IV championship game
By Josh Magnotta josh@tiogapublishing.com,2 days ago
After earning the top seed and a first round bye in the District IV 3A volleyball playoffs, Wellsboro faced rival North Penn-Liberty in Athens on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Liberty was coming off 3-0 victory against Towanda in the opening round of districts on Oct. 31. Lilly McNamara had a strong game finishing with 19 digs, 15 kills, 18 receptions and two aces. Maddie McNamara was responsible for a team-high 29 digs and 19 service receptions. Kendall Graham added seven kills and a team-high seven blocks. Madison Smith lead Liberty with 30 assists and 17 digs.