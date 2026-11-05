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The average US 30-year mortgage rate falls to 7.18% this week, its third straight decline
By ABC News,4 days ago
WASHINGTON -- The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell for the third straight week, offering some relief to prospective homebuyers facing higher home prices. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. declined to 7.18% from 7.24% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. One year ago, the average rate was 6.22%.
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