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Olive Branch Industrial Growth Focus of Mayor’s Council
By Jon Myers,5 days ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch industrial growth took center stage Wednesday, Nov. 4, as Mayor Ken Adams gathered some of the city’s largest employers for the final 2026 meeting of the Olive Branch Mayor’s Industrial Council. Business leaders talked about workforce shortages, community investment, artificial intelligence and what the city can do for them in 2027, according to the DeSoto Times-Tribune.