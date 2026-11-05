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Gardens Aglow 2026
4 days ago
At Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, 105 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay. Tour times: 4 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday - Sunday plus select dates. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Years Day. This year's theme: "Gathered In Maine": a glowing journey through the seasonal traditions, landscapes, and natural connections that bring us together. The Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce provides shuttles from downtown Boothbay Harbor to the Gardens on weekend nights during Gardens Aglow! Shuttles run continuously from 3:45 to 9 p.m. from the Boothbay Harbor Town Office on Oak St. Tickets and more information at: https://www.mainegardens.org/gardens-aglow/