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Salesforce to Acquire Defense Tech Startup Rune Technologies to Anchor Tactical Edge Logistics
By Derricke Dennis,5 days ago
Salesforce is expanding its footprint on the military's digital battlefield, after signing a definitive agreement to acquire defense technology startup Rune Technologies to embed automation and artificial intelligence into frontline combat logistics. What Salesforce is Buying. Salesforce will fold Rune into its dedicated defense division, Missionforce. Launched in 2025, the...